Monday, October 4, 2021 – Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika, is over the moon after the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists revealed the identity of the family in Kenya that has been stealing taxpayers’ money and stashing them in offshore accounts.

The records – from the Panamanian law firm Aleman, Cordero, Galindo & Lee (Alcogal) showed that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his immediate family members have stolen billions of shillings from Kenya and stashed them in offshore accounts in Cayman, Panama, and Switzerland.

The records also revealed that Kenyatta, along with his mother, sisters and brother, have for decades shielded wealth from public scrutiny through foundations and companies in tax havens, including Panama, with assets worth more than Sh 3 billion.

Speaking about the expose on Monday, Kihika said Kenyans now know the family that has been stealing Sh 2 billion daily as Uhuru has been saying.

“Can we connect the dots and authoritatively say we have finally found where the 2b lost daily is being ‘stashed’? #Client13173 #PandoraLeaks #PandoraPapers,” Kihika stated on her Twitter page.

