Wednesday, October 6, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has today suffered a major blow after Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui revealed that he has left the Jubilee Party, citing mismanagement of the ruling outfit.

Speaking in Nakuru, Kinyanjui said his new party is United Progressive Forum Party (UPF)

UPF is anticipated to change the political landscape in Mt Kenya, which has been providing contradictory signals about whom it will support to succeed Uhuru in 2022.

For the last three months, Kinyanjui has been calling for the sacking of Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, and the party’s vice chairman, David Murathe, whom he accused of mismanaging Uhuru’s led party.

“We have lost confidence in the leadership and something is being done behind the scenes… I am one of the leaders pushing for new blood,” he stated

“Basically, Tuju and Murathe days are gone and this is not personal; it is what it is.

“In fact, if they love the party, they would have resigned a long time ago,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST