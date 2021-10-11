Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 11 October 2021 – Well-known Nairobi businessman, Jr. Githere, the proprietor of the popular Tamasha Restaurant that is situated in Hurlingham, has passed on in a grisly road accident.

Githere died on Saturday night after his posh Range Rover rammed into a stationary lorry in Mai Mahiu.

He was driving to Nairobi from Naivasha when he was involved in the fatal crash that killed him on the spot.

Popular Kameme FM presenter, Mzee Kiengei, was among the prominent personalities who mourned the deceased tycoon.

“I have lost a Friend, Jr Githere from Naivasha and furthermore the proprietor of Tamasha Hurlingham has gone to be with the Lord after a tragic accident….. Rest Well Senior as we used to call one another,” Kiengei wrote.

Here’s a photo of the businessman’s Range Rover that was badly damaged.

