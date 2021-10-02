Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 02 October 2021 – Ex-wife of Coca-Cola Africa boss, Daryl Wilson, has continued to spill his dirt in public after they parted ways, following a nasty divorce.

Daryl Wilson’s ex-wife, Quinter Mercy, launched an online war against him recently and vowed that she will fight tooth and nail until he is deported for destroying the lives of young girls.

Mercy claims that her ex-husband used to sleep with ‘Anda 18’ girls when they were married.

He even impregnated some of the girls, including his ex-wife’s relative.

Here’s a screenshot of his ex-wife’s post on Instagram, exposing his rogue behaviours.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.