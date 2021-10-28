Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 28 October 2021 – A young lady took to her Instagram account to share the kind of relationship she has with her father.

Although she was trying to show her undying love for her father, the controversial photos she posted goofing around with her dad have caused murmurs online.

In the photos she posted and then deleted after facing a backlash from her followers, the middle-aged lady is seen holding her father romantically and even kissing him.

“You will not understand the kind of relationship I have with my father,” she captioned the photos.

