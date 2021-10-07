Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 7, 2021 – The 2022 presidential duel is turning out to be a two-horse race between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Raila will use the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party while Ruto will use United Democratic Alliance (UDA) after he was ‘kicked out’ of the Jubilee Party.

Though Raila is yet to officially declare his bid, his close aides say the 76-year-old septuagenarian is ready for a faceoff with Ruto.

Appearing on K24 TV on Thursday, prominent economist, Mwaura Kogi, said Raila Odinga has a better chance of defeating Ruto, who is using ‘hustler narrative’ to endear himself to the masses.

Mwaura claimed that Raila Odinga, under his political slogan “Azimio la Umoja,” is the only presidential contender with a vision of uniting the country and that no country can achieve economic prosperity without unity.

Mwaura also said Raila’s long stay in politics has allowed him to mature politically in comparison to his opponents, allowing him to grasp what the country requires and thus likely to perform well if elected president in 2022.

“Raila has matured so much that now is his best chance.

“You can see he is on the verge of becoming Kenya’s next president,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST