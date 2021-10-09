Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 9, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga rocked headlines a fortnight ago when he held rallies in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

Perceived a hard sell in the region, Raila proved to Kenyans that the region was warming up to him after the residents gave him a heroic welcome.

The region had for long been seen to be sliding into Deputy President William Ruto’s hands, owing to the number of by-elections he has been winning in the past few months.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Friday, former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, admitted that Raila Odinga has indeed changed the conversation in the region and the residents are beginning to talk about Jakom.

According to Kiunjuri, it was not easy for Raila’s name to be mentioned in the region as far as politics are concerned.

This revelation by Kiunjuri is most likely to excite Raila and his camp as he plans more meetings in the Mt Kenya region in the coming days.

The Kenyan DAILY POST