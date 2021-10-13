Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 13, 2021 – Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has finally revealed how he felt when former Prime Minister Raila Odinga accepted his 2013 verdict that he had lost the presidency to Uhuru Kenyatta fairly.

According to Mutunga, he was relieved when Raila accepted the Supreme Court’s judgment, following the 2013 presidential petition.

Speaking during an interview, Mutunga stated that he had sleepless nights after the then Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) challenged the election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He noted that the court attracted both local and international attention.

Despite being aware that their decision wouldn’t please everyone in the country, Mutunga revealed that he was afraid of Kenyans’ reaction.

“In 2013, my personal fear, I don’t know about the other judges, was because I knew about this decision.

“I slept soundly when Raila as a great statesman then, stated that he accepted the decision although he didn’t agree with it,” Mutunga revealed.

He went ahead to explain that his greatest fear was the aftermath of the election, adding that a section of Kenyans would have vented their anger on them.

“If he (Raila) had stated what he had asserted in 2007, maybe we would have been hanged at Uhuru Park. You never know with politicians. I generally had the fear whether the Opposition was going to accept that decision,” he explained.

