Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 28, 2021 – Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has rubbished reports that Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru could be Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate.

Speaking yesterday, Muthama said the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is ready to receive all defectors and that should not be misread.

Muthama, who is the UDA Chairman, said these are just tactics being used by their opponents to manipulate and spread false information about them.

“People should be aware of this era of fake and paid news artificial intelligence which is being used as a political tool by our opponents to manipulate and misinform them.”

“Journalism should be the force for progressive social change not a confederated political instrument.”

“UDA is open and ready to receive all defectors of other parties and that should NEVER be misinterpreted,” said Muthama.

This comes barely a day after Anne Waiguru officially decamped to Ruto’s UDA side from Kieleweke.

Announcing her exit, the governor said she had consulted with the people of Kirinyaga and UDA is the direction they had shown her.

The move prompted speculations that Ruto may have settled on Waiguru to be his running mate in the 2022 presidential contest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST