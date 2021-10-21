Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 21, 2021 – Tourism Cabinet Secretary, Najib Balala and his Health Counterpart, Mutahi Kagwe, have urged bar owners and restaurants operators to ignore the directive by Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, who said bars are supposed to close at 7 pm even after President Uhuru Kenyatta lifted the nationwide curfew on Wednesday.

Speaking on Thursday morning, Balala said that bars and restaurants are allowed to operate past 7:00 pm since the president vacated all orders he issued on March 27, 2020, when he announced a nationwide curfew.

“All hospitality facilities are back to normal with MOH (Ministry of Health) protocols,” Balala said.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, who also spoke to a local daily, stated that the hospitality facilities are free to resume operations past the 7:00 pm closure time.

“They are free,” Kagwe said.

However, Balala said protocols put in place by the Health Ministry to contain the spread of the Coronavirus must be observed.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, on Wednesday, during the 58th Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County, announced the lifting of the nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew, effective immediately.

“I hereby order that the nationwide dusk to dawn curfew that has been in effect from March 27, 2020, be and is hereby vacated with immediate effect,” Uhuru announced.

The Kenyan DAILY POST