Friday, October 1, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta met with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is on an official visit to Kenya, on Thursday.

The meeting was held at State House, Nairobi and the two ‘princes’ were in a jovial mood.

According to the Kampala post, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba was coming from a work mission in Somalia where he decided to make a stopover and greet his long-time friend President Uhuru Kenyatta.

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations and Commander of Uganda’s Land Forces, was coming from Somalia after visiting military troops that have been mandated by Amisom to keep Al-shabaab at bay.

Uganda is one of the countries that have troops in Somalia.

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba said he considers Uhuru Kenyatta his elder brother and a great leader in Africa.

Here is a photo of Uhuru meeting with General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

