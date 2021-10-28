Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 28, 2021 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has sent a stern warning to the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta over the looming arrest of Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru.

On Thursday, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said they have a water-tight case against the governor whom they accuse of embezzling Sh 52 million.

Reacting to her impending arrest, Murkomen termed the move as a political witch hunt and it will have serious consequences when it comes to the 2022 presidential election.

The senator said Waiguru was being hunted for ditching Jubilee to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and also refusing to support ‘Uhuru pet project’ which is Orange Democratic Movement Party leader, Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

“EACC will be committing a blunder of monumental proportion if they charge@AnneWaiguruat this point in time in a desperate effort to force governors to support the PROJECT.

“If EACC continues to play politics instead of exercising their independence, they will destroy themselves,” Murkomen stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST