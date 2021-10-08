Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 8, 2021 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has responded to claims that he has ditched Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In a statement, the senator said his silence was because he has been in the United States where he held meetings with the country’s legislators on matters of mutual interest to Kenya and the US.

He went on to say all that has been said about him leaving the Deputy President’s camp is not true, but just rumours being spread by desperados and should be ignored.

“Just returned from the US Capitol where we held meetings with Congressmen on matters of mutual interest to our 2 countries.”

“In my absence propagandists, bloggers, busybodies and all manner of nose parkers have been peddling rumors and writing silly notes in my name. Desperados. Ignore them,” said Murkomen.

His words follow questions that had been raised by members of the public asking for his whereabouts and why he was silent on matters affecting the UDA party and the DP.

Murkomen is known as a staunch supporter of DP Ruto and has always defended him whenever anything came up, that touched on him or his opponents.

A few days ago, Lawyer Donald Kipkorir claimed that Murkomen had left the DP’s party.

“If my Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has left UDA, who are you to remain? By February 2022, my BFF Ahmednasir will be the only intellectual in UDA still abusing Raila Odinga, Kenya’s 5th President. He will be the only sane person amongst fraudsters, washwash dealers and illiterates,” said Kipkorir.

The Kenyan DAILY POST