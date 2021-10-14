Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 14, 2021 – Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, has revealed that the Party of National Unity (PNU) will be hosting a fundraiser dinner tonight at Crowne Plaza, Upper Hill, Nairobi.

According to Itumbi, the dinner will start at 6.30 am and the PNU party leader, Peter Munya, will be the chief guest.

Itumbi also insisted that PNU is planning to partner with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Peter Munya is also the Agriculture Cabinet Secretary.

He was appointed as the Cabinet Secretary after losing his seat to Governor of Meru Kiraitu Murungi.

Munya has always been a vocal critic of Deputy President William Ruto so supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is not a big deal as he has always supported the handshake.

The fundraiser dinner will be attended by leaders from different parties, including senior state house and Harambee house ‘prefects’

“The *Party of National Unity (PNU)* will host a fundraiser dinner today *Thursday 14th of October 2021* at *Crowne Plaza* (Upper Hill) *starting 6:30 pm.*At the event, PNU will consummate its resolve to partner with ODM,” Itumbi wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST