Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 7, 2021 – A close confidante of Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has sensationally claimed that everybody in the country, including President Uhuru Kenyatta, is campaigning for Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

In an interview with K24 TV on Thursday, Nambale MP, John Bunyasi, said the state, the media and even other presidential candidates are campaigning for Ruto instead of selling their manifesto to Kenyans.

“The way things have evolved it looks like everyone is campaigning for Ruto including the president because they make him hit the headlines every day.

“It’s like everybody else has to be together on the political scale to deal with him,” Bunyasi said.

On the ‘Pandora Papers’ saga, Bunyasi said it is wrong for President Uhuru Kenyatta to have multiple offshore accounts while his citizens are dying of hunger and poverty.

“No matter how much we try to sanitise it, it is not good for the president to put money in tax havens,” Bunyasi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST