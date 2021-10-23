Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 23, 2021 – A close confidant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has blasted Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, accusing him of being not serious with his presidential bid in 2022.

Sharing his sentiments on social media, lawyer Donald Kipkorir alleged that Mudavadi runs his presidential campaigns on Twitter, at funeral meetings and in church services.

Kipkorir further said Mudavadi wants to be treated as equal to President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, yet he has no numbers to convince Kenyans to support his presidency in 2022.

“Musalia Mudavadi runs his Presidential Campaign on Twitter hashtags & in funeral meetings which he gatecrashes, goes to the podium to speak then leaves for the next funeral or church service … And he wants to be treated as equal to Uhuru or Baba! This is a baseless entitlement,” Kipkorir wrote on his Twitter page.

