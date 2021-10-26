Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 26, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has condemned the chaos witnessed during Deputy President William Ruto’s rally in Busia County over the weekend where hired goons stoned his motorcade.

Speaking in Kajiado County while drumming up support for his presidential bid in 2022, Mudavadi said Kenyans should allow presidential hopefuls to sell their agenda without interference.

The former Vice President said all Kenyans across the political divide should be allowed to sell their views to all corners of the country.

“The absence of peace and tolerance can be destructive.

“When people invest in impunity, hooliganism and intolerance they are doing the country a lot of disservice,” Mr. Mudavadi said.

He added that hooliganism could plunge the country into similar violence witnessed in 2007 and 2008.

“I took part in the reconciliation that followed the post-election violence in 2008. Our children should not witness violence. Let’s never take that path,” he said.

