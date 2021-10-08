Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 08, 2021 – Last week, Mt Kenya Foundation members endorsed Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

The members led by Equity Bank founder, Peter Munga, endorsed Jakom’s presidential bid, saying he is the best man to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

However, according to human rights activist and lawyer, Ndungu Wainaina, the leaders also demanded that Raila Odinga must name a running mate from Mt Kenya region if he wants support from the vote-rich region.

Wainaina revealed that Raila Odinga was even given names of candidates he should appoint as his running mate.

The names include Equity Bank Chief Executive Officer, James Mwangi, Presidential loser, Peter Kenneth, Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, Agriculture CS Peter Munya, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, and Royal Media Service (RMS)Founder, SK Macharia.

“Mount Kenya Foundation oligarchs have told @RailaOdingato to nominate Peter Kenneth, Equity Bank CEO James Mwangi, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, Agriculture CS Peter Munya, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui or Royal Media Services owner SK Macharia as running mate to protect their interests,” Wainaina wrote on his social media page on Friday.

