Wednesday, October 6, 2021 – Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has confirmed that the entire Mt Kenya region is behind former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid because he has a solution to what ails the vote-rich region

Ngunjiri, who spoke to a local TV station on Wednesday, said the Mt Kenya electorate has finally realised that Raila Odinga is the medicine they need to boost the Mt Kenya economy which is currently in the doldrums.

The Kieleweke lawmaker also took a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto, saying he does not understand the needs of Mt Kenya people alleging that whenever he visits the region, he focuses on tarnishing people’s names and praising himself.

“The Mt Kenya region never changes for anyone.

“The people who have advised Raila have advised him correctly. Ruto does not understand our needs. Raila talks about us, Ruto talks about himself,” Wambugu said.

