Wednesday, October 6, 2021 – A vocal Mt Kenya MP has castigated Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, and Narc-Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, for purporting to speak on behalf of the Mt Kenya electorate.

Kuria and Karua have been making demands to presidential candidates who need the support of the 6 million vote bloc.

One of the demands is that the deputy president post must be reserved for the region.

The other demand is that 40 percent of state appointments must be reserved for the vote-rich region.

Now, speaking on Kameme FM on Wednesday, Gatundu North MP Wanjiku Kibe, accused Kuria and Karua of playing mind games with Kenyans.

Wanjiku noted that it’s dishonest for the two leaders to oppose the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and then come out with demands which are similar to what BBI was proposing.

“You can’t oppose BBI and then pretend to be a savior.

“How do you make demands similar to what BBI was proposing yet you opposed the bill?

“Mt Kenya’s interests were clearly anchored in the BBI and this means that our region would have gotten a permanent solution. Moses Kuria is now talking of an MOU which we are not even sure of its implementation by the 2022 president,” Wanjiku said.

The lawmaker went ahead to say that she cannot support anybody who opposed the BBI process, including Deputy President William Ruto.

“I am very categorical. If you oppose the BBI, I can’t support you. You are an enemy of the Mt Kenya region,” she said.

