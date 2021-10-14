Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 14, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is proving to be one of the most philanthropic politicians in Kenyan history.

Nicknamed Mr. Moneybags, the second in command has been dishing out money to his supporters from right, left, and center, as his political opponents led by ODM leader Raila Odinga continue questioning the source of his wealth.

During one of his recent roadside rallies where he addressed a mammoth crowd, he surprised a female hawker with Ksh 100,000 after she entertained him.

The middle-aged lady, identified as Mumbi, is a singer, besides being a hawker.

She has composed a campaign song for the Deputy President and when she performed it, he was impressed.

Ruto gave her Ksh 100,000 on the spot to support her business.

Here’s the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.