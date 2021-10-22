Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 22 October 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is without a doubt one of the most generous politicians in Kenya.

The self-declared ‘Chief Hustler’ has been dishing out goodies to ordinary citizens at political rallies that he frequently holds across the nation, even as his political opponents led by ODM leader Raila Odinga continue to question the source of his immense wealth.

Ruto took his hustler nation agenda to Kakamega where he received a heroic welcome.

As he was addressing the residents and selling his bottom-up economic policy, he spotted an eggs vendor in the crowd holding a tray of eggs.

Ruto decided to support the vendor by buying the tray of eggs for a whooping Ksh 10,000.

“Shika hii elfu kumi’’(take Ksh 10,000)” he said as the crowd erupted in joy.

The vendor handed over the tray of eggs to the DP and walked home Ksh 10,000 richer.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.