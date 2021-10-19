Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 19 October 2021 – South Mugirango Member of Parliament, Sylvanus Osoro, has urged Daddy Owen to look for another woman after his ex-wife dumped him for a tycoon.

Speaking at Daddy Owen’s album launch last weekend, Osoro revealed that he was devastated when Owen’s marriage crumbled.

He narrated how he shed tears when Owen visited his office last year around December and explained to him what he was going through.

Back then, Owen was battling depression.

“I can’t believe this is Owen. In December he came to my office and I felt so bad. I had a bigger problem than him, but I had to shed a tear, his life wasn’t looking very okay,” Osoro said.

“I see he is back on track and I am very happy today,” he added.

The vocal MP further told Daddy Owen to move on and get another wife.

“Now that pastor is here, I see many people here, there are many beautiful girls here, usituweke sana.

“We have accepted what happened. Pick one, there is a stage here, a pastor,” he said amid cheers from the crowd.

