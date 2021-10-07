Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 7, 2021 – The Mount Kenya Foundation (MKF), which is chaired by the Equity Bank founder, Peter Munga, held a meeting with One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals at Safari Park Hotel Nairobi on Thursday.

The foundation, which has President Uhuru Kenyatta’s blessings, is out to seek a candidate that can safeguard the business interests of Mt Kenya people after the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking during the event, Peter Munga urged the OKA team to remain united and approach the mountain as a united front.

The OKA team comprises Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, his Wiper counterpart Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetangula and KANU Chairman, Gideon Moi.

During the meeting, Munga recalled how he, James Mwangi, and the late Chris Kirubi tried to convince Kalonzo to back former President Mwai Kibaki with no success only for him to get 800,000 votes which Kibaki really needed to open the gap between him and Raila in 2007.

Munga seemed to be pleading with OKA leaders to consider throwing their weight behind Raila Odinga for an easy victory.

The foundation last week met Raila Odinga and endorsed his presidential bid.

Uhuru is also reportedly supporting Raila Odinga’s presidential quest in 2022.

