Monday, October 18, 2021 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has caused a commotion over his coded message to President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kirinyaga County.

In a Facebook post shared on Monday, Kuria lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta and stated that Kenya owes him a debt of gratitude.

The ailing lawmaker further wished the President a Happy Mashujaa Day, reminding the Head of State that this will be his last Mashujaa day before handing over power after the August 2022 polls.

“Given this is your last Mashujaa day in office, this nation owes you a debt of gratitude. Asante Mheshimiwa,” he stated.

His post attracted mixed reactions, with others bashing him, claiming that the country was in a bad state under the watch of President Kenyatta.

Others echoed his sentiments, stating that President Kenyatta has achieved a lot during his tenure despite the country’s challenges.

Kuria, who had been affiliated with Deputy President William Ruto, seems to be making a U-turn if his latest statement is anything to go by.

Kuria has been a fierce critic of President Uhuru, faulting him for several decisions, including the Head of State’s comments after the court declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) unconstitutional.

Hence, for him to turn around and say Kenyans owe the president a debt of gratitude has left Kenyans talking.

