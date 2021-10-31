Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 31, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has today issued a statement that may shock Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, and his supporters.

Raila, 76, is vying for the presidency for the fifth time and is banking on the support of his handshake partner, President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is going home in 2022.

Uhuru’s Mt Kenya backyard has over 6 million votes and Raila Odinga is hoping that the son of Jomo will marshal the vote-rich bloc to vote in his favour.

Already, Uhuru has indicated that he will support Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

However, speaking on Sunday, Kuria who is among the most influential leaders in Mt Kenya, said Uhuru should not try to force Kenyans on Raila Odinga’s presidency because his plan will fail terribly.

Kuria said the only thing President Kenyatta should do is to give his blessings as Kenyans go to the ballot box next year.

“Some things can never be, for example, trying to make Raila president, impossible work.

“You are better off crushing stones in a quarry,” Kuria stated.

