Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 27, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has delivered good news to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after revealing how he will frogmarch Deputy President William Ruto during the 2022 presidential election.

Though a number of opinions polls have been showing Ruto leading, Moses Kuria predicted that in the 2022 election, Raila Odinga will win the election with 52.3% against DP Ruto’s 47%.

He said based on his calculations, Kuria, who has a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from the University of Nairobi, said in 2022, Raila Odinga will garner 8.2 million votes against Ruto 7.4 million.

In his poll, Kuria also said Raila Odinga will manage 30 percent in Mt Kenya against Ruto’s 70 percent.

This prediction is a big win to Raila Odinga because he has been camping in the Mt Kenya region for weeks trying to sell his presidential bid.

This is a graphical representation of how Raila Odinga will beat William Ruto in the 2022 Presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.