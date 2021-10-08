Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 8, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has shocked Tangatanga supporters after he predicted doom on Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

Kuria, who was discharged from hospital on Thursday, changed tune on Ruto’s presidency, saying there will be no clear winner of the 2022 presidential election.

The vocal lawmaker said there will be a run-off since there will be no presidential candidate who will get 50+1 that is required by the constitution.

The 2022 presidential election is turning out to be a two-horse race between Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

However, Kieni MP Kanini Kega has opposed Kuria’s sentiments, saying he is confident that Raila Odinga will win the 2022 presidential election in the first round.

“There will be no runoff, Raila Amollo Odinga will win the election in the first round,” Kega said.

