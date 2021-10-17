Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 17 October 2021 – Activist Boniface Mwangi has warned Governor Alfred Mutua to stop sending threats to his ex-wife, Lillian Ng’ang’a, and her new boyfriend, Juliani, and if he fails to do so, he will release a damaging dossier that may end his political career.

Mwangi further stunned Netizens after he hurled unprintable insults to the popular Governor using very demeaning words.

The fearless activist was exchanging salvos with blogger Mutai on Twitter when he revealed that he has a dossier on Governor Mutua that he may release anytime if he fails to behave.

While Mutai was defending Governor Mutua against trolls, Mwangi felt that the popular Governor deserves no mercy.

He promised that he will leave no stone unturned when he releases the dossier.

Here’s a screenshot of Mwangi insulting Mutua badly and threatening to expose him for threatening his friends.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.