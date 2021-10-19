Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 19, 2021 – Eddie Ndichu has stepped down as a Board Member of the Association of Fintechs in Kenya (AFIK), following his latest publicized scuffle at Ole Sereni Hotel.

AFIK chairman Ali Hussein released a statement condemning Ndichu’s violent acts and said that the board doesn’t condone gender-based violence.

He stepped down after a special meeting was convened by other board members to discuss his conduct.

“On the 19th of October, the Board convened a special meeting during which Mr Ndichu stepped down as a board member pending formal investigations into the matter,” the statement reads.

Below is the statement issued by the Board chairman.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.