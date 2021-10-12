Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 12 October 2021 – Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho is without a doubt one of the richest Governors in the country.

Although his source of wealth is questionable, he lives large and occasionally flaunts his high-end vehicles on social media.

The flashy Governor, who calls himself The Sultan, has acquired a brand new Bentley Mulsanne.

He was spotted driving the expensive car in the company of Junet Mohammed.

Cyprian Nyakundi shared the video on his Twitter page and took a shot at Joho and other politicians who are fond of flaunting lavish lifestyles while ordinary citizens are suffering.

“In Kenya, those with money are politicians…not entrepreneurs, industrialists, innovators choking under the weight of bad policies, overtaxing, and corruption.

“Politicians steal your money, then brag how they’re geniuses.

“Stop glorifying corruption like Githeri Media,” he wrote and shared a video of the flamboyant Governor flaunting his expensive car.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.