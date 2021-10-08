Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 08 October 2021 – Beauty entrepreneur and brand influencer, Mitchelle Ntalami, is without a doubt one of the hottest female celebrities in Kenya.

The curvaceous lass looks like a snack despite clocking her late thirties, thanks to frequent workouts.

Ntalami is fond of parading her hot body on social media and this time around, she left little for men to imagine after parading her hot bikini body.

Here are the juicy photos.

