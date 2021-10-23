Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 23, 2021 – On Monday, the High Court ordered Joseph Irungu alias Jowie out of Nairobi for failing to obey bail terms that require him not to work and reside in the capital city.

Jowie, who is facing murder charges, had been dragged to court by the prosecution for breaching the bail conditions that require him to reside in Nakuru.

The prosecution had established that he has been working at a security firm in Nairobi and living in the capital city.

Delivering the orders at Milimani Law Court, Justice Cecilia Githua said that Jowie is required to work and live in Nakuru and ordered him out of Nairobi.

“I hereby issue a warning against the respondent to abide by the orders issued by justice Wakiaga in respect to the area of domicile. He is required to work within the domicile area (Nakuru),” ruled Justice Cecilia Githua.

Despite being ordered out of Nairobi by the court, he was spotted at Golden Brew Bistro club along Mombasa Road on Thursday night partying with popular rapper CMB Prezzo and other revelers.

He was dressed in a sharp suit at the star-studded event.

