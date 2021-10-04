Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 04 October 2021 – Bevalyne Kwamboka has impressed Kenyans with her entrepreneurship skills and gone viral after advertising her hustle online.

While her agemates are busy in hotel rooms having ‘fun’ with sponsors, Kwamboka gets her hands dirty by selling ‘chips mwitu’ in Embakasi.

She advertised her hustle online and caught the attention of Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, who showered her with goodies to support her hustle.

Millicent sent her team to deliver an umbrella, aprons and a sack of potatoes to Kwamboka.

“Thank you so much Millicent Omanga. The umbrella, aprons and waru have arrived safely,” she wrote.

