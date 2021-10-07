Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 07 October 2021 – On Monday, Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, shared photos on her social media pages claiming that she had showered beautiful chips vendor, Bevalyne Kwamboka, with goodies to support her business after her story went viral.

Omanga alleged that she had donated an umbrella, cash and even bought her stock to support her business.

“Bevalyne Kwamboka is now sorted. Umbrella, cash and stock to boost her hustle.

“Mvua au jua haitamharibia biashara tena.

“Now, let’s go eat those chips,” she posted and said the chips vendor was now well sorted.

However, it’s now emerging that the vocal Senator used Bevalyne to gain political mileage.

The chips vendor revealed through her Twitter page that Omanga donated to her a sack of potatoes worth Ksh 350, one umbrella and two aprons.

Bevalyne refuted Omanga’s claims that she gave her cash and stock to uplift her business.

She further revealed that the team that Omanga sent visited her place of work, removed five umbrellas from their car and took a group photo before handing to her one umbrella.

“For clarification, team Millicent Omanga only bought waru za 350 came out of the vehicle with five umbrellas, took photos returned them and gave out one and two aprons. Hiyo mambo ya cash haikua plus stock ni ya 350. Hizo waru gunia kubwa I had bought and started the day,” she wrote.

Netizens have attacked Millicent Omanga on twitter, following Bevalyne’s revelations.

Here are some of the reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.