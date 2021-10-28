Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 28, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has confessed to sleeping with prostitutes and defended their trade.

Speaking during a live broadcast on his Facebook page, Sonko said that he used to seek the services of sex workers in town and was their loyal customer before getting married to his wife Primrose Mbuvi.

The former Nairobi Governor warned against judging and criticizing the sex workers since they indulge in the business due to economic hardships.

“There are lots of challenges in this city.”

“I see people criticizing commercial sex workers yet they are their customers.”

“I also used to be their big customer before I married my wife Primrose.”

“There is nothing wrong with that. God is everything.”

“They do that out of hardships. If they had the ability they would not do such business,” Sonko said.

While responding to Deputy President William Ruto’s plea to give financial aid to sex workers, Sonko said he would also do the same.

He expressed his passion in helping the less fortunate in society using his own financial muscles.

“I know the economy has not been favourable to many families.”

“I am waiting for some money which I am being paid currently, over KSh1 billion.”

“I will channel 50% of it to the less fortunate families to change their lives,” he added.

On Monday, Ruto made a Ksh1 Million pledge to sex workers in Mtito Andei town after they expressed willingness to engage in other economic activities other than prostitution if offered financial help.

