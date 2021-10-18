Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 18, 2021 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement(NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has revealed the reason President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mt Kenya mafia are supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

Raila, 76, is enjoying massive support from Uhuru and government machinery as he races to succeed the son of Jomo, who is going home in 2022.

The Son of Jaramogi has also been receiving billions in resources from Mt Kenya tycoons, who are the faces of the GEMA union.

Commenting on Monday, Miguna Miguna said the GEMA agenda is to force Raila Odinga to appoint a deputy from Mt Kenya and then eliminate him like the way they did to former Vice President George Saitoti, who died in a plane crash in Ngong on June 10, 2012.

“The GEMA agenda is simple: Impose the 80-year-old conman @RailaOdinga on Kenyans.

“Force him to appoint a GEMA DP. Within 1 year, do a Saitoti on him and ensure that his GEMA DP takes over.

“It won’t work. The Conman will fail. #UhuruMustFall #RevolutionNow,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST