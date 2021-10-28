Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 28, 2021 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has openly expressed his dislike for the Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Masika Wetangula.

In an interview with KTN News on Wednesday night, Miguna described Moses Wetangula as a crook who inspires zero confidence in him.

The ‘General’ was responding after Ken Mijungu asked him about his take in conducting illegal swearing-in ceremonies like the Raila one in 2017.

“I don’t like Wetangula, I don’t like him at all. I think he is a big crook but if Wetangula today wins an election credibly, I would swear him in!

“It does not matter what the state does, it does not matter what IEBC does, it does not matter what Ken does.

“I do it because it is good for the rule of law. I do it because it is good for the principles of constitutionalism.

“I do it because that is what democracy demands, I do it as a man who has integrity,” Miguna said

The Canadian-based lawyer also took a swipe at Mr. Ken Mijungu after he asked him whether he would swear in Raila Odinga in case he wins the election again in 2022.

According to Miguna, it was myopic for the news anchor to think that it’s only Raila who could win an election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST