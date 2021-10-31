Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 31, 2021 – Exiled Lawyer Miguna Miguna has listed five Kenyan journalists he believes will never have trouble interviewing him.

According to him, the five journalists are honest and have good moral principles.

Three of the journalists are from the same media house, while the other two are from other media houses.

He went on to name Citizen TV’s Yvonne Okwara, Linus Kaikai, and Joe Ageyo, as well as NTV’s Dennis Okari and KTN’s Sophia Wanuna.

“Some of the Kenyan journalists with integrity who will not have any problems interviewing me. (I said “some.”) @YvonneOkwara @DennisOkari @SophiaWanuna @LinusKaikai @jageyo,” he tweeted.

His remarks came hours after his heated interview with KTN News’ Ken Mijungu that became the talk of the town last week.

During the interview, Mijungu said that Miguna violated the Constitution by swearing in Raila Odinga as the People’s President, sentiments he highly denied accusing the presenter of moving away from the point of the interview.

Mijungu also accused him of evading questions.

Following the heated interview, Miguna later said that the news anchor was just doing his job and it was his bosses who were pushing him to ask twisted questions.

