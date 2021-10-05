Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 5, 2021 – Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa, has said the self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, might be arrested for speaking about ‘Pandora Papers’.

The ‘Pandora Papers’ is a leak of almost 12 million documents and files exposing the secret wealth and dealings of world leaders, politicians, and billionaires.

The data was obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists in Washington DC which has led one of the biggest ever global investigations.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is among a dozen of corrupt world leaders who have been mentioned in the papers where more than 600 journalists were involved from 117 countries.

The expose revealed Uhuru Kenyatta’s offshore investments, including a company with stocks and bonds worth Sh 3 billion.

Miguna, who commented on social media on Monday, speculated on what could have happened to Deputy President William Ruto, had he been mentioned in the already trending Pandora exposure.

According to Miguna, the DP’s passport could have been seized and bank accounts frozen had he been mentioned by the global investigative journalists

Taking to his Twitter, Kimani Ichungwa, who seemed to be in absolute agreement with Miguna’s speculations, said the general and any other Kenyan mentioning Kenyatta’s name would risk facing arrest.

“Haki ya nani @MigunaMiguna and anyone mentioning his name in public would be arrested pap.

“Anyway let’s wait for the SGR Agreement first,” Ichungwa wrote on his Twitter page.

