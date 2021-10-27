Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 27, 2021 – Self-proclaimed National Resistant Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has reacted to Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru’s decision to dump the Jubilee Party and join Deputy President William Ruto’s bandwagon, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Waiguru, who was elected under the Jubilee ticket, has been running behind the handshake spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

Many Kenyans especially Tangatanga supporters welcomed Waiguru to UDA saying ‘she had finally seen the light’

Reacting to Waiguru’s shocking move, Miguna Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, mocked Uhuru saying he was dumped by his mistress during his birthday which was on October 26th.

Miguna also urged Uhuru that he will visit him at Kamiti Maximum Prison next year where he will be serving a sentence for disobeying a dozen of court orders.

“POETIC JUSTICE is when your favourite MISTRESS elopes with the Deputy you have BETRAYED on your 60th birthday.

“Happy Birthday the Kleptomaniac Despot – #Client13173.

“Next year this time, I’ll visit you in Kamiti and TEACH you POETRY and what it MEANS to OBEY COURT ORDERS,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

