Thursday, 07 October 2021 – A reckless matatu driver is on the spot after he was caught on camera risking the lives of passengers on a busy highway.

The rogue driver overlapped using the wrong side of the road and almost collided with an oncoming speeding truck.

The reckless driver is an employee of Metro Trans Sacco and was driving a 33 seater bus registration number, KCH 675 Z.

Kenyans on Twitter have urged NTSA to revoke his driving license for putting the lives of innocent Kenyans at risk.

Here’s a video of the stupid driver risking the lives of passengers on the busy highway by flouting traffic rules.

