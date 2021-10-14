Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 14 October 2021 – Former Kiss 100 presenter, Kalekye Mumo, has sparked reactions on social media after revealing why she is still single despite clocking her late forties.

Speaking in a candid conversation on NTV, the popular media personality attributed her failure to get married to her status as an empowered woman in society.

“As an empowered woman who has worked hard, it has been difficult for me to date,” she said.

Kalekye said men think that empowered women like her cannot be submissive, something that she vehemently denied.

“I am still single because there’s that notion that you’re now a woman who cannot listen, will not help, whereas the reality is if I’ve worked hard and I’m doing well, I should be able to help even more,” she added.

Here’s a video of the interview.

