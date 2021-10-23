Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 23, 2021 – Her name is Wanja, the ex-wife of prominent lawyer Harisson Kinyanjui.

She divorced Kinyanjui over infidelity and physical abuse and despite partying ways, he has continued to frustrate her and keeps on threatening her life.

Wanja has been airing her grievances on her Facebook page and crying for justice after Kinyanjui buried their daughter secretly and denied her access to the grave.

She testified in court in September this year and disclosed that the prominent lawyer is a member of a cult and she believes he sacrificed their daughter.

Kinyanjui was previously married to two other women before he fell in love with Wanja.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.