Friday, October 1, 2021 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, and Laikipia Woman Representative, Catherine Waruguru, yesterday went for each other’s jugular in a vicious altercation that caught the attention of the public.

It all began after Kuria made public a private message the Woman MP had sent him on the social messaging network, WhatsApp.

In the message, Waruguru had allegedly told Kuria that he would not know any peace on earth following his admission at a city hospital where he is currently receiving treatment after suffering injuries on his legs.

“May God not hear your prayers, but I will pray for you, my condition notwithstanding,” Kuria wrote while sharing the personal message sent by the Woman MP.

In a quick rejoinder, Waruguru told off the outspoken legislator, saying that his stay in hospital had made him humble.

“I’m sorry your feet are deep fried and burnt.

“Whoever bought that warmer machine without a proper doctor’s prescription will tell us why your nerves failed you.”

“Polite reminder, when you insult us women with our infant children and parents, we are human beings too,” Waruguru said, before wishing Kuria a quick recovery.

The verbal altercation between the two created a frenzy on social media, with Kenyans accusing the two leaders of intolerance.

Kuria has been bedridden since he underwent a leg surgery early in the week.

A number of political leaders including Deputy President William Ruto, NARC-Kenya Leader Martha Karua and Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali have visited him at the facility.

