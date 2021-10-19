Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 19, 2021 – City businessman and matatu boss, Jimal Rohosafi, has gushed over his wife Amira.

Taking to his social media pages, the flamboyant businessman referred to Amira as an expensive property and sparked reactions among his followers.

“What is the most expensive property you own right now? Me? My Wife? “he wrote.

Jimal’s followers commended him for getting back to his wife after dumping socialite Amber Ray and urged him to continue loving and respecting her.

Jamal’s romantic post comes days after he gifted his wife an iPhone 13 Pro Max worth Ksh 180,000.

Speaking in an interview after buying her the expensive phone, Jamal said he decided to surprise his wife with three different gifts as a way of seeking an apology.

“You know my wife is the most precious thing I have ever had.

“She has been with me for long.

“I have three types of gifts to offer her, the first two, I have already given her. The iPhone 13 Pro Max and another one.

“Her phone had issues and after I asked her what she wanted, she mentioned a phone as one of the gifts. Then there is one major she will announce to her fans at the right time,” he said.

