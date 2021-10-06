Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



In support of the Government’s Youth Initiative to develop a pool of young talent for the Kenyan Labour Market, KPC is seeking applications from those who graduated beginning 2019 with Bachelor’s Degree for its one-year (1) internship programme.

The programme aims at providing the youth with an opportunity to acquire practical aspects of their respective areas of specialization. The opportunities are open within the various departments of the Company in the following disciplines

Bachelor of Science (Mechanical Engineering)-5 Vacancies

BSc (Electrical and Telecommunication Engineering)-5 Vacancies

Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science-5 Vacancies

BSc (Electrical and Electronics Engineering)-5 Vacancies

Bachelor of Science (Civil Engineering)-5 Vacancies

Bachelor of Science in (Construction Management)-5 Vacancies

Bachelor of Science (Chemistry)-5 Vacancies

Bachelor of Technology (Chemical & process Engineering)-5 Vacancies

Bachelor of Science (Electrical Engineering)-5 Vacancies

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan Citizen aged 26 years and below

Should be a graduate from a recognized University with effect from 2019

Must be available full time for the one-year duration of the program

How to Apply

Please Note:

The deadline for application is Tuesday 19 th October 2021

All applications must be submitted online via the process outlined in the Training manual on the KPC website – Career

on the KPC website – Career You can only apply for the opportunity after successfully registering in our e-recruitment

Incomplete applications will not be

The Company does not extend the Internship program

ONLY selected candidates will be contacted

The Company does not charge any fee for this process.

Please verify any suspicious communication regarding this advert with the KPC Human Resource Office near

Internship does not guarantee permanent employment at KPC