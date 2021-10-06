Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Type: Internship

Job Category: Real Estate

Closing Date: October 5th, 2021

Location: Nairobi

Cytonn Investments is an alternative investment manager, with real estate development capability, and a primary focus on private equity and real estate investments in the high growth Kenyan Region. Cytonn has a unique strategy of coupling two compelling demand areas – the lack of high yielding investment products due to the large banking spread, and the lack of institutional grade real estate; by providing high yielding instruments to attract funding from investors, and we deploy that funding to investment grade, well planned and comprehensive real estate developments that are largely pre-sold. With offices in Nairobi, Nakuru, Nyeri and Kisumu – Kenya and Washington, DC – USA, we are primarily focused on offering alternative investment solutions to global and local institutional investors, individual high net-worth investors, and diaspora investors interested in the East-African region.

Real estate investments are made through our development affiliate, Cytonn Real Estate, where we currently have over Kshs. 82 billion (USD 820 mn) of projects under mandate across ten projects. In private equity, we invest in banking, education, and hospitality. Our financial services investments in Sub Saharan Africa are made through our Cytonn Africa Financial Fund (CAFF). Investments in education and hospitality are made through Cytonn Education Services and Cytonn Hospitality, respectively.

This position requires self driven hardworking individuals to join the Real Estate functions of the group, with strong quantitative skills, excellent people skills and exceptional admin skills who shall participate in an intense 12 weeks training program on the entire real estate sales process from reservation to registration, manage sales collections and coordinate with respective law firms on various sales documents until completion.

Responsibilities

Assist on the entire real estate sales process from reservation to registration

Assist on collection of receivables from clients and and enforce compliance with real estate sales policies and processes

Under supervision, review reservations, letters of offer, agreements for sale, and lease registration documents

You shall be part of the team that will coordinate with respective law firms on the various sales documents

Proactively drive the sales process from reservation to closure

Assist on the modeling real estate payment plans such as amortisation models and dynamics of the agreements

Assist on development of cash flow projections of project payables and receivables

Provide client support services to Real Estate clients

Ensure meticulous documentation and record keeping

Coordinate real estate sales process improvement and automation initiatives

Any other duties as shall be assigned from time to time

Qualifications

A Bachelor’s degree in a business related discipline from a recognized university with a minimum of Second Class Honors, Upper Division

Minimum of B+ in KCSE

Good communication skills

A keen interest in investments and real estate

Proficiency in Microsoft Office

Strong numeracy, analytical, strategy and research skills

Ability to handle multiple tasks and prioritize accordingly

Covid-19 vaccination certificate

How to Apply

Apply for the internship here