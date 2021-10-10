Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
In support of the Government’s Youth Initiative to develop a pool of young talent for the Kenyan Labour Market, KPC is seeking applications from those who graduated beginning 2019 with Bachelor’s Degree for its one-year (1) internship programme.
The programme aims at providing the youth with an opportunity to acquire practical aspects of their respective areas of specialization. The opportunities are open within the various departments of the Company in the following disciplines
Bachelor of Communication & Media Technology, Bachelor of Public Relations-1 Vacancy
Bachelor of Commerce (Finance), Bachelor of Accounting-2 Vacancies
Bachelor of Science (Information Technology)-2 Vacancies
Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management-2 Vacancies
Bachelor of Law-2 Vacancies
Bachelor of Business Management (HR)-2 Vacancies
Bachelor of Procurement and Logistics Management-2 Vacancies
Bachelor of Business Management (Supplies and Procurement Management)-2 Vacancies
How to Apply
Please Note:
- The deadline for application is Tuesday 19th October 2021
- All applications must be submitted online via the process outlined in the Training manual on the KPC website – Career
- You can only apply for the opportunity after successfully registering in our e-recruitment
- Incomplete applications will not be
- The Company does not extend the Internship program
- ONLY selected candidates will be contacted
- The Company does not charge any fee for this process.
- Please verify any suspicious communication regarding this advert with the KPC Human Resource Office near
- Internship does not guarantee permanent employment at KPC
