Court Assistant II

Requirements

Academic and Professional Qualifications

This is an entry point to the Court Assistant cadre. For appointment to the grade, the applicant must have:

Minimum of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C- or its recognized equivalent;

Knowledge in Computer.

Good command in English and Kiswahili

Meets the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution.

Note: Applicants with additional certificates or qualifications will have an added advantage.

Job Core Competencies:

Knowledge in maintenance of files and smooth flow of files and documents through the court system

Good Interpersonal relations;

Good Communication skills;

Problem-solving skills

Confidentiality and High Integrity

Ability to work under pressure; and

Merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

Duties and Responsibilities

General Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting litigants and members of the public to access courts and court services.

Verifying pleadings before filing

Preparing court documents as provided in various statutes;

Diarizing mention and hearing dates of all ongoing cases; v) Preparing of cause lists;

Updating and accurately maintaining the case registers

Issuing appeal numbers and proof reading typed proceedings;

Calling for lower court records for appeal or review purposes;

Compiling statistical records based on routine or special sources of information;

Calculating and posting of personal dues and other entitlements;

Filing of documents including pleadings, letters and receipts;

Drafting simple letters; and

Assessing and collecting court fees, deposits and fines.

Court Registries.

Registration of cases ,opening and retrieval of case files;

Issuance of summonses, notices and preparation of warrants;

Proof-reading court proceedings;

Entering judgments and other court orders;

Compiling monthly returns under the supervision of a senior officer; and

Compiling daily, monthly and any other returns under the supervision of

a senior officer; and

Compiling of statistical returns.

Court Interpretation

Ensuring that the courtrooms

chambers are properly arranged and that

files and stationery are available for use by Judicial Officers;

Calling out names of parties to a suit;

Interpreting court proceedings;

Conducting swearing of witnesses ;

Preparing orders for signature;

Maintaining court diaries;

Compiling of statistical returns;

Receiving, listing and securing exhibits; and ix) Ensuring security of files and exhibits.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by: –

Filling an Online Application for Employment Form available at the JSC jobs portal: www.jsc.go.ke-index.php-careers

Applicants should upload soft copies of the following documents to the online application- A letter of application; Certified copies of academic and professional certificates, testimonials and academic transcripts; A detailed and updated curriculum vitae, to include background information such as past employment record (if any). Names of three (3) referees; two (2) professional referee and one (1) character reference; Certified copies of National Identity Card (I.D), Passport or any other relevant identifiable legal documents; Applicant’s recent coloured passport size photographs (2 No.)

Applicants should upload soft copies of the following documents to the online application- Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit valid copies of clearance certificates from the following bodies during the interview: – KenyaRevenueAuthority Higher Education Loans Board Directorate of Criminal Investigation Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission A recognized Credit Reference Bureau;and Clearance from relevant professional body.

Applicants MUST take note that it is a criminal offence to provide false information and documents in the job application and the same will be verified by relevant bodies.

The application must reach the Commission NOT LATER THAN 29TH OCTOBER , 2021 AT 5.00 P.M.

, 2021 AT 5.00 P.M. Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

The Judicial Service Commission is an Equal Opportunity Employer and selects candidates on merit through fair and open competition from the widest range of eligible candidates